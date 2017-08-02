Busy trains SMEs on the use of social media

Busy Internet, a 4G LTE provider over the weekend held its third monthly discussion series intended to focus on digital tools that will directly contribute to the growth of the Small Medium Enterprises sector.

The third series which focused on the use of virtual space in the advertisement, growth and development of businesses brought together patrons from across the capital to benefit the program.

Participants were taught how to advertise on social media networks.

Managing Partner of Technological giant Wineloya Digital Simon W. Alangde showed participants Google digital skills to help them convert internet traffic into money.

“When you are doing digital marketing, you must select a platform that suits your marketing objectives. To do a three sixty digital marketing, you can’t go anywhere without using Google Adwords.

Your choice of platform should be influenced by the budget allocated to advertise on digital platforms” he said

Another celebrated speaker, Ivy Anim gave tips on which media platform will suit respective businesses.

She added that advertising on the right platform shots is the latest magic behind successful businesses.

Speaking on the sidelines of the program, head of Busy Enterprise, Rashidatu Yasmin Abdullah said, the gesture forms part of their way of giving back to society and equally empowering upcoming businesses.

She said her outfit will continue the program with more improved editions and also hinted that Busy will soon expand to benefit the majority of Ghanaian.

“This whole event is not about making a gain or extracting anything from our costumes, this is more of giving back to them. We have a lot of them on our network.

It’s been exciting and you can see month on month we are growing and next months own will happen” she added

About the programme

The Busy SME Series is a monthly program aimed at empowering Small Medium Enterprises within the country. This was the third in the series since the program commenced in May this year.

The program gives participants the opportunity fraternized with other business, develop networks for future expansion.

They were also treated with free drinks food good music and other astonishing prizes.

The busy internet is a network touted for its surge in providing 4G internet services in the country.

By: Seidu Shieba Anass/Citifmonline.com/Ghana