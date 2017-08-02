Auditor-General begins processes to retrieve ‘looted’ state cash

Auditor-General, Daniel Domelovo

The Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo has said eleven people indicted in the Auditor General report will be surcharged today to refund monies they misappropriated.

The individuals are expected to refund the money with interest according to the Bank of Ghana rate.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Mr Domelevo stated that many more people will be served surcharge notice in the coming days adding that his outfit is committed to implementing the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Mr. Domelevo said “we are going through a pain taking exercise to build file on each case.”

“It’s a gradual process. I’m sure that you are aware that there are several adduces but we can’t tackle all of them together, we have to go gradually, systematically and build it case by case. Each case, we must build the file with all the supporting documents or evidence so that when the persons aggrieved files an appeal against us the C.I. 102 says we have only 14 days to submit our evidence to the court to prove to the court the basis we used in surcharging the persons.”

The Supreme Court in June 2017 ordered the Auditor General to, with immediate effect, begin surcharging persons found to have misappropriated monies belonging to the state.

The seven-member panel of justices, presided over by incoming Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo, did not give reasons for their judgment at the time.

The order follows a suit filed by pressure group, Occupy Ghana in June 2016, seeking an order directing the Auditor-General to issue disallowances and surcharges to and in respect of all persons and entities found in relevant, successive reports to have engaged in misappropriation of state funds.

Mr. Domelevo said his outfit is strategically building a solid case in order not to lose in court should any of the aggrieved persons file an appeal.

“…By the time you go and file the appeal against us, we have our evidence ready. Starting from yesterday, I’m reviewing seven more files and before the close of day today, I will be issuing seven more certificates. Because my review show that work done is good. Currently, the only person issuing this certificate is the Auditor General; myself because I want to be sure that I start on a very good note. When they go to court I must be able to prove to the court the reasons why I surcharged and why the court should uphold my position,” he added.

By: Godwin A. Allotey & Anass Seidu/citifmonline.com/Ghana

