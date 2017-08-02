Agency needed to protect natural resources – Siabi

The Chief Executive Officer of the Community Water and Sanitation Agency, Worlanyo Siabi wants government to establish a special security agency with specialized security personnel to protect Ghana’s natural resources.

According to him, government’s deployment of security personnel to fight the galamsey menace in the country is not sustainable hence the need for a radical sustainable approach in the protection of all natural resources.

He disclosed this at the Navrongo campus during the University for Development Studies maiden WASH conference on the theme: ‘WASH in Ghana, Best Practices and Lessons Learned’.

Mr. Worlanyo bemoaned the dire impact of the menace of galamsey on water bodies due to the lack of enforcement and policy implementation on integrated water management .

He indicated that, all natural resources of the country including water bodies can best be protected by the establishment of specialized security agency to police them.

“It is visible that most of our fresh water bodies have been heavily polluted by activities of galamsey, the rapid deterioration of the black Volta, Pra, Densu Ankrobra and many others agitated our society to rise up and fight for the regeneration of river bodies”.

“The fight is unending because of our inability to implement policies and enforce laws that relate to integrated water management. whiles it appears that the fight is being won in the day, the illegal miners return to carry out their activities in the night.”

“The security agencies are not ready for this combat and the solution going forward will be to create a special security agency to protect our natural or man-made resources including water bodies.”

Mr. Worlanyo stated that, the Upper East Region continues to record the highest open defecation rate of 82% due to lack of improved latrines and the unwillingness of house owners to own toilets, adding that, the MMDCEs should work hard to end the trend.

He lauded government and donor agencies for the huge investments in the WASH sector but appealed that government adopt an alternative strategy for the management of pipe water systems which owe ECG and VRA substantial amounts.

Mr. Worlanyo said though Ghana has about 80% water coverage, government through the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources has secure US$50 million to expand the coverage.

He also impressed on MMDAs to dedicate resources in sustainable waste and sewerage management and called for the restructuring of the Environmental health departments to educate and enforce hygiene behaviors of communities.

–

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana