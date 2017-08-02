’89 St John’s Grammar alumni inaugurated

The 1989 Year-Group of the St. John’s Grammar Old Students Association (JOSA) has been inaugurated in Accra with the induction of a six-member Executive Body to steer its affairs for the next two years.

The Executive is made up of Mrs Mariam Badiko Millah, President, Mr Michael Ofori, Vice President, Mrs Evelyn Annan Adjei, Secretary, Ms Josephine Duho, Financial Secretary, Ms Caroline Amenyah, Treasurer, and Mrs Joys Antwi-Agyei, Organiser.

Members of the Executive are mandated, among other things, to lead in the promotion of the moral, social and economic well-being of all members and strive for the adoption of legislations, policies, and other measures that would help to promote the general growth and development of the Association.

Mr Emmanuel Quarshie, the President of JOSA, speaking on the theme; “JOSA 89 – Rising through the Challenge,” advised members of the Executive to serve with respect and humility as they spearhead the affairs of the Association.

He said members would have their differences, but that should not distract them from their core mandate of charting a better course for the Group.

Mr Quarshie called on JOSA 89 members to support the laudable JOSA Clinic Project being undertaken at the School.

“Currently, as you are aware already, we are undertaking the JOSA Clinic Project which includes; a JOSA Secretariat, 18-bed clinic with male and female wards, nurses’ quarters, doctors’ consulting room and a pharmacy that will be accessible by both students and the general public,” he said.

Mr Quarshie said with the support of JOSA, the St. John’s Grammar School performed creditably in the recently held Brilliant Maths and Science Quiz (2017) and pledged the support of the Association to see the School to the finals in the next competition.

Mrs Badiko Millah, in her inaugural speech, said the Executive of JOSA 89 had the objective to support and promote the moral, social and economic well-being of members; protect and uphold their individual and collective rights, and foster harmonious and progressive relations.

She said the Association had started a Welfare Fund to raise some capital that would be invested in viable projects to sustain its financial challenges and support its Alma Mater when the need arose.

She encouraged members to develop and protect a moral sensibility and demonstrate a character that would inure to the growth of JOSA 89 and the St. John’s Grammar School as a whole.

Ms Agnes Boye-Doe, an Editor of the Ghana News Agency, and a member of the 89 Year-Group, in the Declaration of Purpose, asked God to strengthen and equip the Executive with knowledge, intelligence and wisdom to enable them to perform their duties effectively.

She called on members to give the Executive their fullest support and cooperation to make them succeed.

Mr Benjamin Laryea, a Pharmacist, and a Member of the Council of Elders of JOSA, who chaired the ceremony, called on members to support the School “because all citadels of learning have their progressive development undertaken and sustained by their own products.”

He urged members to support the Executive to achieve their mandate of charting a better course for the Association.

Source: GNA