We’ll create pension scheme for dancers – Socrate Safo

Dancers in Ghana will soon be put on a pension and insurance scheme to be instituted by the National Commission on Culture.

In an interview with Mr. Socrate Safo who is the Director of Creative Arts, Programmes and Projects at the National Commission on Culture, he said the decision to get this scheme for dancers is as a result of their poor work conditions.

“Some dancers complain bitterly about how less respect is given to their profession but on daily basis, you will find young people dancing to loud music by the roadside just to market or promote a product,” he said.

Mr. Socrate Safo had a meeting with some creative artists including poets, drummers and dancers on Wednesday, 26th July, 2017. The meeting brought about the formation of a dance company that will help market Ghana to the world. Some of the dancers spoke about the problems they face as dancers especially their income. They complained about how people pay them less than they charge because the art isn’t considered anymore.

Mr. Socrate Safo encouraged them to be more committed to the art and be ready to make sacrifices for the arts. He also challenged them to work harder in order to grow the dance industry because that is one of the important things he hopes to achieve as the director of creative arts, programs and projects.

The dance company will not only help improve the state of dance in Ghana but also put Ghana on the map and help educate on the transition of dance in Ghana.

He said the dance company formed by the commission will tour the country to play gigs; then gradually move out of the country to play more gigs. He said even though the dancers are individuals, when they join the Commission’s troupe, all earnings from their gigs will be managed for them.

Asked how the commission would raise funds for the pension and insurance scheme, Mr. Safo told Citi Showbiz that earnings from their performances would be used for the scheme.

“They will seed half of all their earnings into that. And it is a condition for joining the troupe. We won’t give everything for you to chop today and come and cry tomorrow on us,” he said.

“Private pension schemes are flexible in terms of contributions, so they can and will be encouraged to contribute with their private earnings too. The scheme is setting up for them have a sealing and can also be used as an investment so it will be in their advantage to put in more.

He finally admonished interested persons to pick forms at the premises of the National Commission on Culture and register to be part of the dance company.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana