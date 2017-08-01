Reinstate our DCE – Upper Denkyira chiefs

The suspended DCE for Upper Denkyira West, Daniel Apiannin.

The Chiefs of Upper Denkyira West in the Central Region want the government to quickly determine the fate of their suspended District Chief Executive (DCE), Daniel Appianing, in order to ensure development there.

Daniel Apiannin has been on suspension since June 1, 2017 following public comments he made in the aftermath of the lynching of Major Maxwell Mahama.

The Deputy Central Regional Minister has been acting in his stead since the suspension.

It is unclear what government’s investigation into the matter has uncovered. But the absence of a DCE, the chiefs say, is hindering development.

The Protocol Chief in the Denkyira Traditional Area also known as the Dabehene, Nana Otaa Panyin III speaking to Citi News lamented that “our road are in tatters, likewise other roads to the adjoining villages.”

“It’s a very big problem for us because we don’t have a DCE. If they’ve found out that there is no wrongdoing on the part of the DCE, he should be recalled. He was our hope. I think that if he were there the roads would have been good by now. Even if they are not able to tar the road they should have by now graded it,” he added.

Capt. Mahama was lynched by residents of Denkyira-Obuasi after he was mistaken for an armed robber.

The DCE of the area was subsequently suspended by the President for accusing the military officer for his own death since Major Mahama and his team were there to protect illegal miners; a claim which has been disputed.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey & Umaru Sanda/citifmonline.com/Ghana

