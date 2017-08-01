Parliamentary c’ttee recommends implementation of ‘controversial’ tow tax

Ghana's Parliament

The Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament has recommended that government implement the mandatory tow tax.

This follows the Transport Ministry’s decision to consult the Committee after the implementation was halted initially following public outcry.

Chairman of the Road and Transport Committee of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Ayensuano, Samuel Ayepaye, however, indicated the Ministry must intensify its sensitization activities before the programmed is rolled out.

Suspension of implementation tow tax

The government had plans of implementing the tow tax but subsequently suspended it after the Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament met with the Road Safety Commission, the DVLA and other stakeholders over the matter.

The Ranking Member on the Committee, Kwame Agbodza had explained that the committee wants to probe the issues surrounding the implementation and possibly recommend the recall of the Legislative Instrument supporting the fee.

Some MPs including the Deputy Minority Leader, James Avedzi Klutse, had earlier called for the policy to be scrapped following these reactions. But Osei Owusu said the critics lack understanding of the issue.

Prior to the suspension, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joe Osei-Owusu, had described as narrow-minded, arguments against the mandatory towing fee.

The NRSC was expected to begin a nationwide towing programme in July 2017, to ensure that all vehicles that breakdown on highways were cleared off the roads.

By: Duke Mensah Opoku/citifmonline.com/Ghana