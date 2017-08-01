Man nabbed for cannabis possession

Police in the Eastern Region have arrested one middle-aged man, Joseph Sarpong, for being in possession of a substance believed to be cannabis.

According to the Eastern Regional Police PRO, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, two other accomplices are currently on the run.

He said that his team who were on patrol on the Kpong highway received some information and laid ambush on the suspects on the University Of Ghana farm at Kpong.

The two accomplices who were assisting Joseph Sarpong to transport the substance, according to reports took to their heels when he was arrested by the regional patrol team.

ASP Tetteh stated that, “these suspects were seen packaging and were about to load the consignments into a KIA RENO which contained fertilizer sacks which were overshadowed by about 100 bags of mobile ice sachet water and covered with a black plastic.”

The suspect, Joseph Sarpong has been taken to court and has been charged with possession of narcotics without lawful authority.

Meanwhile, “we are searching for the accomplices to get them arrested to aid in further investigations,” ASP Tetteh said.

The three were said to be transporting 2000 parcels of the substance to the Tema Harbour when the police charged on them.

–

By: Rita Mensah/citifmonline.com/Ghana