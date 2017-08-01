Immigration Service trains staff ahead of 2017 Hajj

Some selected personnel of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Northern Command have been trained to ensure an incident free 2017 Hajj activities beginning August 10 at the Tamale Sports stadium.

The 35 officers have been trained on profiling of prospective Hajj Pilgrims, queuing, endorsement of forms and other simulation exercises.

The Regional Commander, Chief Superintendent Noah Ahomka Yeboah told Citi News that his men were prepared for the impending exercise.

“Given the numbers that we are expecting this year which is about twice that the Tamale Airport processed, it means that the onerous lies on us to ensure that our men are ready and prepared to handle the volumes that will come our way.”

“We have brought our men from the entry points who will be involved in the process to partake in the capacity building workshop.”

“What is critical is every year we turn to get other nationals trying to use Ghana passports to go. Most of them are our Fulani brothers who have lived in Ghana for years and they have the right to go on Ghana passports,” he disclosed.

According to him, six flights have been scheduled to depart the Tamale Airport for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He said 3,500 prospective Pilgrims are expected to fly direct from the Tamale Airport as compared to the 1,500 passengers for the 2016 Hajj.

Chief Superintendent Yeboah advised his officers to attentively discharge their duties in line with international standards.

He also admonished the prospective Pilgrims and their family relations to comport themselves at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

He said accredited Hajj Agents operating in the three regions of the north would also be trained to avoid any hiccups.

He said plans have been advanced to open three Immigration district offices at Bimbila, Salaga and Savelugu to increase officers’ presence in the region.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana