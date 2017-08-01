Ghana EximBank Board inaugurated

The Deputy Finance Minister, Kweku Kwarteng has charged the Ghana Exim Bank to pursue pragmatic policies and programs to increase Ghana’s export revenue and improve the Balance of Trade (BoT).

The Exim Bank is among others expected to support local producers with the necessary financial and technical expertise to position them to compete favourably with their foreign counterparts.

Kweku Kwarteng was speaking at the inauguration of a nine member Board of the Ghana Exim bank at the Ministry on Tuesday.

According to him, the focus of the bank should also be geared at assisting Small and Medium Businesses to be financially strong to expand their production levels to meet both local and foreign demand.

The Deputy Minister is also optimistic the move should help government attain its targets under the top priority areas such as the one factory one district policy as well as the planting for food and jobs program.

The Board is chaired by the President’s nominee, Mr. Kwadwo Boateng Genfi.

Members of the Board include; CEO of Eximbank, Mr. Lawrence Agyinsam; Mr. Ofosu A. Tetteh Kujorjie of the Ministry of Finance; Deputy Trade and Industry Minister – Robert Ahomka Lindsay.

Others are; 2nd Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana – Dr. Johnson P. Asiama; Mr. Akilu Sayibu of the Ghana Export and Promotion Authority; Nana Appiagyei Dankawoso I representing Private sector Industry associations.

The remaining members are Mr. Peter Kwame Abrebese (President’s Nominee) as well as Madam Catherine Quaidoo – President’s Nominee (woman).

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana