CID grills Jinapor, others on AMERI

Three former officials of the John Mahama government whose homes were raided in search of documents on the AMERI power agreement have been questioned by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service over the involvement in the agreement.

They are former Power Minister, Kwabena Donkor; former Deputy Power Minister, John Jinapor and former Deputy Attorney General, Dominic Ayine.

Althoughcannot immediately confirm the content of their submissions, our sources say the three were made to submit their statements on the matter to the police.

Last week, Dominic Ayine had his home raided by some security officers who said they had secured a court warrant to conduct the search for some evidence related to the AMERI power agreement signed under the former government.

Kwabena Donkor’s home was also subjected to a thorough search for the same evidence.

The security officials took away his laptop and some flash drives.

About the AMERI agreement

The John Mahama-led administration in 2015 agreed to rent the 300MW of emergency power from AMERI at the peak of the country’s power crisis.

It later emerged that the government had been shortchanged by AMERI as they presented an overpriced budget and government overpaid by $150 million.

The New Patriotic Party government which assumed office in January said it would look into the matter and prosecute former state officials found be complicit in the deal.

Minority on raids

The Minority in Parliament have expressed their displeasure at the way in which the state security is carrying out their investigations.

According to them, the raid and seizure of personal gadgets were inappropriate.

A private legal practitioner and NDC Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini described the practice as illegal and must be stopped.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of Parliament is said to have constituted a committee to look into the development which he has criticised.

A private legal practitioner and a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Nii Kpakpo Samoa described the raids as illegal and has urged the affected former government officials to sue.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana