Bugri Naabu fires salvos at NPP regional conference

Daniel Bugri Naabu, NPP Northern Regional Chairman

The outspoken Northern Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu has fired salvos at some NPP Members of Parliament from the region accusing them of causing disaffection among party members.

He identified Gambaga/Nalerigu MP, Hajia Alima Mahama and the Gushiegu MP, Dr. Ziblim Iddi as some of them.

He served notice that the party risked losing some Parliamentary seats in the region at the 2020 polls if most of the MPs continued to exhibit arrogance of power.

Daniel Bugri Naabu was addressing the NPP Northern Regional delegates’ conference in Tamale.

He admonished President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to call some of appointees to order.

He dismissed claims that he was at loggerheads with the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed and thus attributed it to communication gap.

Daniel Bugri Naabu implored President Nana Addo to announce the regional Coordinator for the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GFP).

According to him, the GFP Coordinator’s absence is causing confusion within the NPP in the region.

He took advantage of the event and impressed upon the region’s Electoral College to retain him at the forthcoming delegates’ congress.

He promised to dismantle the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the 2020 polls if retained.

Regional Secretary’s address

The NPP regional chief scribe, Sule Salifu accounted for the secretariat’s stewardship and supported Bugri Naabu’s call for appointment of the regional GFP Coordinator.

He suggested that constituency women Organizers in the Region should be appointed as District Coordinators of the GFP.

According to Sule Salifu, the women Organizers have been disillusioned, hence his suggestion.

Lobbyists Campaign

Persons lobbying for the various regional portfolios grabbed the opportunity and marketed themselves.

Some of them on the sidelines interacted with a cross section of the gathering and declared their intentions.

–

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana