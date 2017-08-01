Amarkai Amarteifio calls for unity in Great Olympics

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Accra Great Olympics, H.E. Amarkai Amarteifio, has issued a rallying call to all those in the Great Olympics family for unity and focus for the rest of the Ghana Premier League season.

The “Dade Boys” have endured a season of mixed emotions that has kept them in the relegation zone and it is threatening to send them down to the Division One just a year after getting promotion.

They are currently 15th on the Premier League table after getting 6 wins, 8 draws and recording 10 losses in their 24 matches played so far.

With 6 games left in the season, the Board Chairman of the club is urging fans, the playing body, the technical team and everyone of the Olympics fold to pool their strengths together and save the club.

“I want to make a rallying call to the Olympics family. United we stand, divided we fall. We have faced some problems recently and I am asking all members of the Olympics family to put all these problems behind us so that we can come together as a united family.

We need to stay in the Premiership because that is where we belong. All stakeholders should come together and work as a team,” he said in an exclusive interview with Citi Sports on Monday.

Olympics’ season has been greatly scarred by incidents surrounding the appointment of Tom Strand and the reaction of Godwin Attram, a former player and coach, to the situation.

Attram stated his disapproval for the decision and vowed not to work with the Swede despite being offered the role of assistant head coach.

The team’s board chairman, Amarkai Amarteifio, addressed the situation in his statement and called for the relationship between Attram and the club to be mended.

“I extend a hand of welcome to Mr. Godwin Attram, our favourite son, to forget about any differences he may have with any member of the family and join us to fight for a common cause. The technical team and players need to give their maximum so that we remain in the league.”

When the league resumes, Olympics will face Hearts of Oak, WAFA, Bolga All Stars, Elmina Sharks, AshGold and Bechem United in their last six matches of the season.

By: Nathan Quao/citifmonline.com/Ghana