We’ll protect Free SHS, NHIS, others from collapse – Ofori Atta

The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori Atta has given assurances that government will do whatever it takes to protect its socio-economic development programs from collapse.

He said the programs including the flagship Free SHS program, National Health Insurance Scheme, Planting for Food and Jobs among others, will be provided with the needed financial resources to ensure that they achieve the desired results.

Presenting the government’sreview to Parliament on Monday, Mr. Ofori Atta said despite the government’s plan ensure fiscal discipline and prudent spending, it is committed to growing the economy through its various social intervention projects.

“Mr. Speaker, despite the measures being taken to ensure that we maintain fiscal discipline, the government remains strongly committed to growing the economy and delivering services to our people through strategic allocation and efficient use of resources.”

“Our flagship programmes such as the Free SHS, NHIS, School Feeding, LEAP, Planting for Food and Jobs etc… will be protected,” he said.

The New Patriotic Party government secured the mandate to govern the country on the back of a number of social intervention programs including the Free Senior High School, Planting for Food and Jobs among others.

The Free SHS policy, which is expected to take off from September, will ensure government pays tuition among other fees for all students in public Senior High Schools for their three-year stay in school.

It is expected that the program will increase access to quality education and as well as reduce the rate of senior high school drop-outs due to nonpayment of fees.

The planting for food and jobs program, which was announced earlier this year by the Minister for Agriculture, Dr. Afriyie Akoto, is aimed at revolutionizing the country’s agricultural sector and creating jobs.

As part of the program, government will provide farm inputs, fertilizer, and improved seeds among other resources to boost agricultural production.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana