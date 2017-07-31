New UEW Council ratifies certificates

The re-constituted University of Education, Winneba (UEW) Governing Council, has duly ratified all, Certificates, Diplomas and Degrees, which requires ratification from September 1, 2013 to June 28, 2017.

Professor Emmanuel N. Abakah, UEW Governing Council Chairman made this known at a conferment ceremony organised for its students in the southern sector at Winneba.

He said all staff promotions, which required ratification and convocations elections has been done.

He lamented that, speculations all that, newly appointed staff if the university will lose their jobs were absolutely malicious and trumped-up story and the general public should ignore such speculation as such.

According to Professor Abakah, the Council has resolved to promote and ensure productive working environment in the area of appointment, promotions, and awards system devoid of personal interest and sentiments.

He said the members shall maintain healthy and competitive academic environment to promote scholarship in all the campuses, and cure mischief and irregularities in the system for smooth, peaceful and harmonious co-existence in the University.

The Chairman congratulated the graduands for their achievements that would hold them to a very high esteem with high expectations.

He urged them to always to put God first in all their endeavours since the world kept on changing with challenges.

Prof Abakah asked them to forge ahead and make meaningful impact wherever they may find themselves.

Source: GNA