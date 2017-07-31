GET IN TOUCH
 
 
 
 
 

Military to deploy soldiers to protect mines against galamsey today

Monday, July 31, 2017 6:15 am

The Military Command will later this morning deploy personnel to protect mining sites against galamsey activities in the first phase of its long term protection for mining concessions.

The Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Peter Amewu, early in July announced the long term military protection for large-scale legal mining concessions under a signed memorandum with the Chamber of Mines and the Ghana Armed Forces.

The deployment, according to the Ministry is to provide protection for both life and property, against illegal miners and their activities.

The memorandum covered over 20 Companies including C&G Aleksa and GeoProfessional Services Limited, the latter of which had two Russians and two Ukrainians who were working at its site arrested for their alleged involvement in illegal mining.

The Ministry, during a tour, found soldiers present at the mining company sparking investigations into possible military involvement into illegal mining.

On Monday, July 10 the Ministry published the list of companies are covered by the Memorandum of Understanding.

 

NO. NAME OF COMPANY LOCATION
1.  

Gold Fields Ghana Limited

  

Tarkwa
2.  

Abosso Gold Fields Limited

  

Damang
3.  

AngloGold Ashanti

  

Iduapriem
4.  

AngloGold Ashanti

  

Obuasi
5  

Golden Star Resources Limited

  

Bogoso/ Prestea
6.  

Golden Star Wassa Limited

  

Wassa
7.  

Ghana Manganese Company

  

Nsuta
8.  

Adamus Resources Limited

  

Nkroful
9.  

Chirano Gold Limited

  

Chirano
10.  

Mensin Gold Limited

  

Bibiani
 

11.

  

Perseus Mining Limited

  

Ayanfuri
12. Asanko Gold Mining Company

 

  

Esaase/Obotan
13. Newmont Ghana Gold Limited

 

  

Ahafo
 

14

  

Newmont Golden Ridge Limited

  

Akyem

 

There are also eight other mining companies and mining groups that have their own agreements with the Ghana Army.

NO. NAME OF COMPANY LOCATION
1. C & G Aleksa

 

 Diaso
2. GeoProfessional Services Limited

 

 Tontokrom
3. ATK Mining Group

 

 Asamama
4. Group of Small Scale Miners:

·        Akonto Ent

·        Fermont Investment Limited

·        Dirradex Ent.

·        Mannaseh Link Ent.

 

  

Atuna, Drobo
5 Owere Mines

 

 Konongo
6. Yasmin Mining Group

 

 Marfokrom near Mansiso
7. Yasdan Mining Group

 

 Marfokrom near Mansiso
8. Kibi Goldfields Limited

 

 Kibi

By: Sixtus Dong Ullo/citifmonline.com/Ghana

