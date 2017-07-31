Military storms galamsey areas in special enforcement operation [Photos]

A joint military and police of about 400 personnel have gathered at the Burma Camp in Accra to be deployed the Ashanti, Eastern and Western Regions for the first phase of the military involvement in the fight against illegal mining.

The deployment, code named, “operation vanguard” is to enforce the country’s laws against the illegal practice which has devastated the country’s land and water resources.

This will be another major step in the fight against the illegal activity that has devastated most of Ghana’s land and water resources.

Many have expressed the belief that the involvement of the military in stopping illegal mining popularly known as galamsey, will achieve more results.

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu, in an interview, said that government intends to sustain its fight against illegal mining by using the military to ensure that the culprits do not return to the site when the reclamation program begins.

He said the government intends to use this approach for at least a year.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana