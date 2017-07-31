Local Gov’t Service denies sacking staff

File photo

The Local Government Service has denied claims that it has sacked and replaced some coordinating directors.

According to the Service, the report of such development is ‘misleading’ and does not reflect the true situation.

According to the Local Government Service (LGS), it is currently reshuffling Coordinating Directors of all the 10 regional Coordinating Councils and Municipal, Metropolitan and District Assemblies.

It was reported in a section of the media last week that the 108 coordinating directors had been replaced.

The report said the government has relieved some 108 Municipal and District Coordinating Directors in the various Local Assemblies of their post and have replaced them by the postings of some new officers approved by the authorities under the service.

But a statement signed by Mr Joseph A. Ankamah, the Head of Public Affairs at the Office of the Head of Local Government Service (OHLGS), said the circulated story was untrue.

“The Office of the Head of the Local Government Services (OHLGS) wishes to inform the general public that both the caption and content of the said post is not correct and totally misleading as it does not reflect the true situation.”

“It must be noted that the OHLGS is responsible for the human resource management function of the LGS and in connection with this, an exercise is being undertaken to reshuffle Coordinating Directors across the 10 Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs) and 216 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the country.”

The Service collaborates with other national institutions to facilitate ongoing local government reforms to ensure that local government administration measures up to international best practices.

It is also responsible for training and career development of the staff of local government institutions to ensure the delivery of value for money services.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana