Indomie renews support for UCMAS competition

Mahesh Shah, the General Manager for De United Foods Industries Ltd (DUFIL), producers of Indomie instant noodles has renewed his company’s commitment to support the promotion of Mathematics Education in Ghana.

Mr. Shah said he wants to help spread awareness among the children about the importance of mathematics. He believes that mathematics will help create future problem-solvers of Ghana and of the world at large.

He made the comments at the National UCMAS competition held in Accra.

Universal Concept Mental Arithmetic System (UCMAS), is an educational group, engages in the holistic training of children using special techniques that enable pupils to do arithmetic calculations mentally within seconds.

Every year, a nationwide competition is held where a champion is elected.

Mr. Shah, said Indomie will continue to support UCMAS because it has become one of the major projects that inculcate love for mathematics among children.

He expressed his wish that more children are encouraged to study mathematics.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana