Gov’t to purchase 800 new buses for MMT, STC

Government will soon purchase 800 new buses for the Metro Mass Transit and Inter-City State Transport Corporation (ISCT).

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Atta who revealed this in Parliament on Monday said in all 200 of the buses will operate on compress natural gas while the 600 others will operate on diesel.

“…As part of Government’s effort to improve public mass transportation, the Ministry initiated processes for the acquisition of buses for the two Public Bus Companies. The objective is to improve the current bus fleet of Metro Mass and Inter-City State Transport Corporation (ISCT).”

“In all a total of 800 buses will be acquired. These include 200 Compress Natural Gas (CNG) and 500 diesel buses for the Metro Mass Transit and the remaining 100 diesel buses for ISTC,” he added.

Mr. Ofori-Attah made the promise when he delivered the mid-year budget review in Parliament on Monday.

This comes on the back of complaints by both companies of lack of buses.

The State Transport Company earlier said it was looking to acquire some buses idling under the Quality Bus System (QBS) system, popularly known as Aayalolo, to augment its fleet.

The Managing Director of STC, Nana Akomea explained that his outfit needed a minimum fleet strength of 150 buses but currently has less than 50.

“Despite slight difference in the configuration, it will be possible for us to look at some of them and see which of them can be deployed for the short haul… It is a matter of rethinking how to redeploy the buses that are sitting idle,” he added.

–

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin

