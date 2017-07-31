First Deputy Governor of BoG retires

Millison Narh

The First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) Mr. Milison Narh has retired.

A statement from the central bank stated that Mr. Millison Narh paid a courtesy call on the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo this afternoon – 31st July, 2017 to announce his retirement.

Present at that meeting were the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison.

Mr. Millison Narh was appointed Second Deputy Governor of the Central bank in 2009 and was subsequently appointed First Deputy Governor in 2013.

He acted as the Governor of the Bank of Ghana when former Governor Dr. Kofi Wampah took an early retirement, four months before the end of his term on August 05, 2016.

Mr Millison Narh was a member of the central bank board, the Monetary Policy Committee, the Audit Committee and the Human Resource, Corporate Governance and Legal Committee of the Bank of Ghana prior to his retirement.

It is unclear who will be taking up that vacant spot.

–

By: Vivian Kai Lokko/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana