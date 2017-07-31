2017 mid-year budget review [Full statement]

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta on Monday delivered in Parliament the 2017 mid-year review budget.

He touched on the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Ghana’s overall revenue performance over the period, debt stock and government’s strategy to reduce the debt stock.

According to the Minister, government’s medium term debt management strategy seeks to help government “to lower borrowing cost, minimize the growth of short-term domestic debt and lengthen the maturity profile of domestic debt under the re-profiling programme.”

“The net result of this strategy should reduce the rollover/refinancing risk and broaden the range of instruments offered in the domestic market. It is important to recognize that re-profiling does not add to public debt and it remains our expectation that this august House, especially, will be united in supporting Government efforts to re-profile a significant proportion of our national debt stock,” he added.

Click below for the full mid-year review budge statement:

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana