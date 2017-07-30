Unemployed graduate teachers slam gov’t for selective recruitment

Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, Minister of Education

A group, known as the Unemployed Graduate Teachers’ Association has given the government a two-week ultimatum to recruit its members or have them embark on series of demonstrations.

According to the group, all efforts to draw government’s attention to their situation and pursue it to post them to schools to teach have proven futile.

The spokesperson of the group, Mark Donkor told Citi News they were unhappy that the Ghana Education Service was being dishonest in attempts to justify why they have not been posted.

He lamented that despite the existing vacancies in schools, the Ghana Education Service has given headmasters a directive not to recruit new teachers.

“When we went to the school to request for assurance letters, the information we had was that there are vacancies… but the GES has warned them not to give anyone assurance letters.”

Mark Donkor said the GES has refused to attend to their situation despite their incessant calls.

He claimed the GES had begun recruitment of other trainee teachers but has neglected them, a development he said was “devilish.”

“We’ve told the GES about the situation and since then, we’ve not heard anything…“There is no sign they are going to recruit us but we have information that they are recruiting other people who do not have educational background… You always cry for teachers, the University will train teachers and they will graduate to become a burden to teachers and I don’t know how to describe this, it is seriously devilish,” he said.

By: Marie-Franz Fordjoe/citifmonline.com/Ghana