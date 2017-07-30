Provide resources to schools for Free SHS success – Bishop to gov’t

The outgoing Bishop for the Sunyani Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana, Rt. Rev. Kofi Asare Bediako has appealed to the government to provide the needed resources for schools in rural and deprived communities to boost effective learning and teaching and also make the free Senior High School (SHS) policy successful.

He observed that the introduction of stringent conditions and cutoff point as requirements for beneficiaries of the policy will be detrimental to the educational advancement and development of the country.

He therefore called on government to initiate a deliberate policy to provide textbooks, extra classes; extension of electricity, staff accommodation among other educational essentials for rural schools to ensure that benefits of the programme is realized.



Rt. Rev. Kofi Asare Bediako was speaking at the opening of the 14th Biennial Delegates Conference of the Methodist Youth Fellowship (MYF) at Duayaw Nkwanta, the capital of the Tano North District in the Brong Ahafo Region.

The Conference, was organized on the theme “Rekindling the Methodist Evangelical Heritage: the Youth in Perspective.”

It saw over five hundred (500) youth drawn from thirteen (13) branches of the church under the Sunyani Diocese of the Methodist Church in attendance.

Rt. Rev. Kofi Asare Bediako advised the youth, not to compromise on their Christian morals and take their education serious to increase their value and contribution to society.



He assured the Church will continue to use its platforms and gatherings to impart Christian values and guide the youth to lead exemplary lives.

He called on Ghanaians and developmental partners to collaborate effectively to provide the necessary resources for development of the country.

The Sunyani Diocesan Chairman for the Methodist Youth Fellowship (MYF), Ernest Osei Baffour also called on the general public especially the youth to support the fight against galamsey which he said was negatively affecting the country’s development.

He said the Methodist Church will continue to invest in education, health and social interventions to promote socio-economic advancement of Ghanaians.

–

By: Mashoud Kombat/citifmonline.com/Ghana