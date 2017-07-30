Minister of Transport inaugurates Intercity STC board

Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the Minister of Transport, has inaugurated the Board of Directors for the Intercity State Transport Corporation Coaches Limited (ISTC) with a call on them to ensure its smooth running.

The Board members include Mr Samuel Oppong, Chairman; Nana Akomea, the Managing Director as the Deputy Board Chairman.

Other members of the Board are Mr Daniel Soglo from the Ministry of Transport, Mr Hayford Kofi Nimoh, Alhaji Musah Mumuni, Mr Jaezi Orleans-Lindsay and Mrs Eva Mens from the Ministry of Finance.

Representatives from the Social Security and National Insurance Trust are serving as members.

The Minister urged the Board not to interfere in the operations of the management of the company but to give them technical advice to ensure efficiency.

He said there is the need to work toward a vision where ultra modern terminals and commercial facilities are developed to provide the quality service required by passengers.

Mr Asiamah said a 21.7 acre land belonging to the company had reduced to 9 acres due to temporary and permanent structures mounted by encroachers and this has the tendency to impede future developments.

The Sector Minister urged the Board to work with the management to ensure that all unauthorised structures were demolished.

He also urged them to adopt and introduce modern technology with the aim of improving revenue generation in the company and assured them of the Ministry’s support for them to deliver their mandate.

Mr Oppong said financial management operation in the areas of ticketing and many other areas would be provided by the Board to assist the company yield the necessary result for the development of the country.

Source: GNA