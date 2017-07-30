Free SHS: Gov’t must ensure equity in urban, rural areas – GNAT

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) will be keeping a close on the government to ensure it fulfills its commitment to ensuring equity across the nation as far as the secondary education is concerned.

The association has urged the government to ensure the fair distribution of teaching and learning materials under the policy to guarantee that students from deprived areas are not disadvantaged.

The Association has also lauded government’s decision not to cater for students who are repeated in a stage for academic non-performance.

Announcing the details of the policy that will kick start come September, the Education Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh said students who repeat their classes will not enjoy the free packages under the policy.

Speaking to Citi News, the GNAT General Secretary, David Ofori Acheampong, said “for me, if the rule is that if you don’t make the grade, you lose your scholarship, I don’t have a problem with that. That should serve as a motivation for a lot more of our students to get serious.”

“It is equally important that if that is to be the case, then we must spread evenly and equitably the resources that are needed to give all the students a level playing field because you cannot have talk about the availability of text books in Accra as against the absence of those textbooks in other areas.”

Mr. Acheampong said his association will be monitoring from the start of the 2017/2018 academic year “to find out if all the resources available to the schools in the urban areas are the same as in the rural areas.”

By: Caleb Kudah/citifmonline.com/Ghana