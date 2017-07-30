Expect more premix fuel soon – Committee

Nii Lante Bannerman

The Premix Committee has given assurances that more premix fuel will be supplied to address the current shortage.

The Chairman of the Committee, Nii Lante Bannerman told Citi News that it is working closely with the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) to supply enough premix fuel to meet the high demands on the market.

The sale of premix fuel has recently seen a shortage as the fishing season reaches its peak.

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture had earlier blamed the shortage on some challenges with pumps at TOR. A claim TOR denied.

Nii Lante Bannerman admitted that the TOR could not meet the demand of pre-mix fuel hence the need to complement their supply.

“We are not putting the blame on TOR but the issue is that TOR cannot meet our demand for the week,” he said.

He added that his outfit has met with various stakeholders including TOR and the National Petroleum Authority to ensure that another company is engaged to help supply enough pre-mix fuel to meet demand.

“This is something we came to meet. We had a meeting with Hassan Tampuli of NPA, TOR…we are doing everything possible to ensure that this is solved… It is not something we are looking on to continue,” he said.

Fishermen bemoan impact of shortages

Meanwhile, some fishermen at Shama in the Western Region tell Citi Business News they are yet to receive adequate supplies to meet their needs.

They explain that the development has compelled them to stay out of businesses for the past three weeks.

“The shortage has really affected us very much; it was just yesterday that we had reports of some deliveries. If you ask me, I’ll say the premix committee hasn’t been properly constituted to ensure the constant supply of premix,” one of them stated.

–

By: Caleb Kudah/citifmonline.com/Ghana