BigJulyGetAway Day 7: Patrons head to Accra today

After days of treating themselves to lovely leisure in far away Mauritius and South Africa, patrons of the #BigJulyGetAway trip will later today, Sunday, return to Accra, Ghana’s capital city.

The trip began last Sunday, July 23, 2017 with the participants spending five days on the Island of Mauritius touring and exploring the beautiful water bodies and other tourist sites in that country.

While in Mauritius participants had an experience of their lifetime cruising on the Indian Ocean. They also visited the Hindu Temple, Chameral waterfall, Trau aux Cerf Crater [dormant volcano site], Seven coloured Earths among others.

They also on Thursday took part in some water sporting activities and were also treated to good live band music later in the evening.

They were on Friday flown to Johannesburg for the final part of the trip.

Participants on Saturday were chauffeured to the Mall of Africa where they spent six hours shopping.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

