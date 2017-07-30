Be creative and innovative – Okyenhene to graduates

Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, the Okyenhene, has called on graduates to be innovative and create realistic ideas to change the course of the country’s future.

He said knowledge is pivotal in every dispensation and it is critical for graduates to apply the skills acquired to transform the country and make it great and strong.

Osagyefuo Ofori Panin said this on Saturday at the 17th graduation ceremony of Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) graduate and undergraduate students.

He urged the graduates, who were trained in governance, technology and business administration, to integrate their skills to become change ambassadors and ensure that the knowledge gained would benefit the entire society.

“You need to search your goals as graduates, be persistent in the pursuit of your vision and strive hard for success because we live in a world that is knowledge-driven and need to take advantage to grow”, he said.

The Okyenhene said every country that has developed was hinged on what they know and how well the knowledge was effectively utilised to the benefit of all, saying development in Africa has slowed down because of failure to apply the knowledge acquired.

He expressed worry about the spate of unemployment in the country saying about 40,000 students would graduate this year and this would add to the existing numbers.

He called for decentralisation to give opportunities to others to take charge of responsibilities to spur developmental in the local communities.

Osagyefuo Ofori Panin said the country must continue to be seen as politically stable, good socio-economic indicators, peace and unity and better education devoid of negative vices that militate development.

He said there was hope for the country and assured all to take full responsibility of our actions and rise above parochial interests and focus on the interest of the nation.

Professor Jophus Anamuah-Mensah, Former Vice Chancellor of Winneba University of Education, said tertiary education is critical for economic and political development and this provided avenue for the needed human resource development.

“We need bold and aspirational visions to transform the tertiary educational system to respond to the direction for change in the society through the production of highly skilled work force” he said.

Prof Philip Ebow Bondzi-Simpson, Rector of GIMPA, said the Institute was positioned to build on its strengths and take advantage of existing opportunities and remain the centre of excellence in leadership, management and public administration.

“GIMPA will continue to foster teamwork and unity, focus on student services, learning environment and curriculum development, have a vibrant and viable satellite campuses and focus on revenue generation, cost control and accurate financial reporting”.

Prof Bondzi-Simpson said the Institute has invested in the development of staff through a number of training programmes both locally and internationally, and would continue to improve upon its human resource development, performance and compensation issues.

He said students of School of Technology won the 2017 Mobile App Challenge, an annual competition aimed at encouraging computer science students to develop innovative technology solutions which addresses real life business and societal issues.

The Rector urged the graduates to put to good use the skills and knowledge acquired and make a difference in their field of work.

Source: GNA