B/A: Illegal chainsaw operators invade forest reserves

Some forest reserves in the Asutifi South District of the Brong Ahafo Region have been invaded by illegal chainsaw operators who are cutting the trees for lumber.

The Desiri Forest Reserve at Siechem which shares boundaries with the Ashanti and Western regions is being destroyed by the illegal operators.

The District Chief Executive, Robert Mensah Dwomoh, who confirmed the development during the first meeting of the Assembly, accused the Forestry Commission, chiefs and politicians for turning a blind eye to these developments.

According to him, the Desiri and Bosomkese reserves have been greatly depleted over the years.

“Unpatriotic Ghanaians including the traditional authorities, politicians and even the very people who are paid to protect the forest, have all contributed to the rapid degradation of the reserves.”

He appealed to traditional authorities and Assembly members along the reserves not to hesitate to report any illegality for the necessary action to be taken.

He also called on the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the National Security and the government to help them fight against the illegal chainsaw operators who he said were heavily armed.

The Chief of the Siechem traditional Council, Nana Boffo Banin, told Citi News that, he has petitioned the DCE to take action against the crime after his tricycle and motorbike were burnt by the illegal chainsaw operators and some farmers.

Reports say most of the criminals were from neighbouring countries including Burkina Faso, and they have pitched camp in wooden structures within the forest reserves.

–

By: Atiewin Mohammed/citifmonline.com/Ghana