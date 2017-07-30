B/A: Bechem Fire Service gets equipment

A Geneva based native of Bechem in the Tano South District in the Brong Ahafo Region, Eric Adjei, have donated some essential security and firefighting equipment to the District Fire Service Command.

The donation, according to him is to facilitate their work and help protect lives and properties of residents of the area.

He said it is part of his contribution to developing the community.

The items, valued at $60,000 include fire rescue belts, helmets, safety boots, safety trousers and coats.

They were presented to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in a short ceremony at the premises of the Bechem District Command.

Mr. Adjei and pledge to do more to strengthen the mutual partnership between residents and the GNFS.

Receiving the equipments, the Assistant Chief Fire Officer of the Brong Ahafo Regional Fire Command, James Owusu, appealed to residents in the area to pay attention to their safety in the wake of numerous fire outbreaks in the country.

He charged residents to invest more in the safety and protection of their properties from fire outbreaks.

He noted the equipment will facilitate and enhance their operation during fire outbreaks and promised to use the items for its intended purposes.

The Regional Assistant Chief Fire Officer commended the assembly and Mr. Eric Adjei for their role in equipping and resourcing the Fire Station to operate efficiently.

The Tano South District Chief Executive (DCE), Collins Offinam Takyi called for a collaboration between the assembly and the private sector for the development of the area.

“Government is creating an enabling environment for development and therefore collaboration with the private sector to create jobs opportunities and fill in the developmental gaps. It is therefore important to partner donors and philanthropist to help improve our district”, he observed.

Hon. Offinam Takyi disclosed that plans were far advanced to secure an ambulance for the Bechem Hospital to facilitate healthcare delivery.

–

By: Mashoud Kombat/citifmonline.com/Ghana