We’re not in financial crisis – GTUC

The Ghana Technology University College (GTUC) has debunked claims that it is in a financial crisis.

It said it has for the past 11 months successfully managed its operations and finances to avoid a crisis situation.

A section of the media earlier this week reported that the school was in a dire financial crisis resulting in lecturers not being paid for more 2 months.

The report quoted the GTUC lecturers association as saying the “Government must urgently intervene to save the University from the current state of financial crisis.”

“The financial issues must be addressed so it does not affect other parts of the academic process which has been running successfully”, Chairperson of the college’s Lecturers Association, Dr. Kweku Arthur is reported to have said.

But the school has denied the claims.

In its release, it said, “The Management of GTUC wishes to state categorically that the University College is not in any sort of financial crisis as alleged by the GTUC Lecturers Association.”

“The current situation is a regular and normal experience that occurs in most private tertiary institution around this time of the year when students are on vacation and cash flows go down.”

“We wish to assure the general public and our valued stakeholders that GTUC remains financially viable and a strong institution in every sense.”

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifimonline.com/Ghana