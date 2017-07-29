SuperSport scoops Mayweather vs McGregor for DStv

SuperSport is bringing Floyd Mayweather jnr versus Conor McGregor the richest, most-hyped and over-the-top boxing fight in history exclusively to viewers in Ghana and across Africa!

‘The Money Fight’ will be broadcast only on DStv and will air live and in glorious HD on SuperSport 2 and Maximo 1 in the early hours of Sunday, August 27.

DStv Premium customers will be treated to a ringside view when SuperSport crosses to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at 1 am (GMT) for the action-packed undercard, with the main bout expected to start after 3 am.

“Unlike in the US where the fight will be available on pay-per-view in HD for $99.95, DStv customers will enjoy the event as part of the DStv Premium offering, at no extra cost” says Cecil Sunkwa Mills, General Manager, MultiChoice Ghana.

In keeping with the tradition of showcasing super-fights, from Marvin Hagler versus Tommy Hearns and Mike Tyson versus Michael Spinks to Mayweather against Manny Pacquiao, SuperSport has been in the forefront of delivering the most-anticipated events in the world of sports.

“This has been at the top of our list ever since the fight was announced,” said Gideon Khobane, chief executive of SuperSport. “People continue to talk of the great fights we brought to viewers in the 1980s and beyond. But this is more than a fight, it’s a mega-event with layers of controversy, excitement, and intrigue. We’ll also be putting together great background programming for our valued DStv customers around the fight.”

Billed as “The Money Fight”, the contest has drawn as much praise as it has criticism for the nature of the match-up: boxing’s most celebrated fighter of the last decade against Mixed Martial Arts’ most resplendent star who has yet to engage in a professional boxing fight.

Big fight fans can watch via their decoders or on DStv Now, online or the app.

Non-DStv customers will be able to watch the fight on the internet TV service Showmax via Vodafone later in the day. By subscribing to the entertainment bundle at a minimal charge you can access Showmax for unlimited viewing of more than 25 000 TV show episodes, movies, kids shows, and documentaries.

Showmax can be viewed on smartphones and tablets, smart TVs, Apple TV and Android TV, and via web browser. To sign up for Showmax visit www.showmax.com.

Highlights of the fight will also be available on DStv’s Catch Up service in the hours after the event while Catch Up Plus, available on connected Exploras, will carry the full fight later in the day.

Source: Multichoicea