Mahama leads Commonwealth Group to monitor Kenya polls

John Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama will be leading a 15-member Commonwealth Observer Group to monitor and report on the August 08, 2017 election IN Kenya.

This will be the 5th Election in the East African country since 1991 when it ended its one party state rule.

A statement signed by the Special Aide of the President, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, stated that President Mahama is expected in Nairobi a week before the election to visit various parts of the country and meet with the various political parties and their candidates.

Voters in the Kenyan polls will elect the President and his deputy, members of Parliament and devolved government members.

Incumbent President, Uhuru Kenyatta, who beat Raila Odinga in the previous election to become president, is facing a stiff competition from Odinga again to retain power.

Source: Graphic.com.gh