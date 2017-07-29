Let’s make NCA a world class regulator – Sakyi Addo to staff

The Board Chairman of the National Communications Authority (NCA), Kwaku Sakyi-Addo has urged the Board, Management and Staff of the Authority to utilise their collective strength and intellect to the benefit of the stakeholders.

Speaking at a durbar of the members of the recently-sworn in Board and staff at the NCA’s headquarters, Mr Sakyi Addo said in their efforts to address the challenges of the industry, they must effectively cater for the needs of the Government, the Operators and the consumers.

He entreated them to adhere to the corporate governance structures, respect the hierarchy and reporting lines and also exhibit exemplary behavior to make the regulatory body a credible world class institution.

Mr. Sakyi-Addo assured the staff of better working conditions and the necessary resources in order for them to deliver their mandate.

Mr. Joe Anokye, the acting Director General of NCA, welcomed the Board and commended the staff for the support given him during his six months stay in office.

The NCA Board which is chaired by Kwaku Sakyi-Addo was constituted by President Akufo-Addo in accordance with article 70 of the Constitution of Ghana.

The other Members of the Board are; Mr. Joseph Anokye, Kwabena Adu-Boahene, Mr. Bernard Forson, Mr. Philip Asare Kwame Ayesu, Mrs. Susan Barbara Adjorkor Boye Kumapley and Mr. Paul Adom –Otchere.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana