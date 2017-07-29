Kotoko to suffer point deduction for failure to obey DC decision

For failing to obey the enforcement decision of the Discipinary Committee (DC) on the Dauda Mohammed transfer, the DC has directed that Asante Kotoko be deducted points for matches to be played with immediate effect.

Below is the directive of the Disciplinary Committee:

Reference is hereby made to the Decision of the Player Status Committee dated 27th January, 2017 and the related Enforcement Decision by the Disciplinary Committee dated on 7th July, 2017, which directed your club, Asante Kotoko SC to pay Intervest FC, Proton Sports Services and Global Stars SC their respective shares of the transfer fees in relation to Dauda Mohammed’s transfer on or before Friday, July 21, 2017.

Paragraph 12 of the Enforcement Decision of the Disciplinary Committee states as follows:

“PURSUANT to Article 63(1)(c) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, should Asante Kotoko SC or Global Stars SC fail to comply with the final deadlines given under clauses (a) to (d) above, the following sanctions shall apply:

Asante Kotoko SC or Global Stars SC shall suffer a three (3) points deductions from the club’s accumulated points for each match played after the deadline.

in addition, Asante Kotoko SC or Global Stars SC shall suffer an indefinite transfer ban, should Asante Kotoko SC or Global Stars SC fail to pay the amounts in full, three (3) months after the deadlines.

in addition, Asante Kotoko SC or Global Stars SC shall suffer demotion if Asante Kotoko SC or Global Stars SC fail to pay the amounts in full one(1) year after the deadline (July 21, 2018 and July 26, 2018 respectively)”

Intervest Football Club has informed the Ghana Football Association that the club has not received any payment from Asante Kotoko SC as at the time of writing their letter to the GFA on Wednesday, 26th July, 2017.

Having been given the final deadline of on or before Friday, July 21, 2017 to pay Intervest FC, Proton Sports Services and Global Stars SC, the Disciplinary Committee urgently draws attention of Asante Kotoko SC to the provisions of Article 63(2) of the GFA Disciplinary Code (as amended) concerning this matter:

Article 63 (2) of the GFA Disciplinary Code (as amended) which states:

“If a club disregards the final time limit, the GFA shall implement the sanction threatened”.

THE DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE HEREBY IMPLEMENTS THE ENFORCEMENT DECISION AS FOLLOWS:

THAT PURSUANT to Article 63(1)(a) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, Asante Kotoko SC is herby fined an amount of One Thousand Ghana Cedis(GH¢1,000.00), payable to the GFA upon receipt of this letter for failing to comply with the Players’ Status Committee Decision and the related Enforcement Decision of Disciplinary Committee within the stipulated time.

THAT PURSUANT to Article 63(2) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, your Club, Asante Kotoko SC having failed to comply with the final deadline on or before Friday, July 21, 2017, the following sanctions shall apply: suffer a three (3) points deduction from your accumulated points for each match played after Friday, July 21, 2017. suffer an indefinite transfer ban, should Asante Kotoko SC or Global Stars SC fail to pay the amounts in full, three (3) months after the deadlines. suffer demotion if your Club fail to pay the amount in full one(1) year after the deadline. (Monday, April 9, 2018).

Please accept for STRICT COMPLIANCE, failing which the sanctions threatened above shall be applied AUTOMATICALLY by the Disciplinary Committee, the Premier League Board and the FA Cup Committee in accordance with Article 63(2) of the GFA Disciplinary Code until Asante Kotoko SC obeys the said Decision.

–

Source: Ghana FA