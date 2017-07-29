Koforidua Technical University signs MOU with Siemens subsidiary

The Koforidua Technical University has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Metrisys Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of Siemens and a distributor of its engineering and laboratory equipment.

In an interview with Citi News after the signing, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Smile Dzisi stated that the move is first among several other partnerships with companies to help make the university the leader among all technical universities in the country.

The MOU is the first step of a collaborative relationship between the University and Metrisys which will result in a lot of benefits for the University.

Among these benefits are the supply of state of the art engineering and laboratory equipment on flexible payment terms; capacity building for lecturers and students, joint research activities with the staff of the university, engagement of students and staff on industrial attachment and internship linkage with external sources of funding for equipment.

According to Prof. Dzisi, Koforidua Technical University aims at becoming the pacesetter in tertiary technical education within the shortest possible time.

She said, “this university is constantly working towards expanding access to science and technology education, using the competency-based approach of the Technical-Vocational Model.

“This has become the inevitable way to train the critical mass of professionals for the country’s industrial growth, job creation and economic prosperity, but it cannot be achieved without an active engagement of industry. This is why our students are spending most of the long vacation undergoing internship in different shades of industry across the country.”

According to the Vice Chancellor, it is recognized that the hands-on practical training required to change the fortunes of this country cannot be delivered in mere lecture halls and without the necessary equipment.Professor

Professor Smile Dzisi further added, “due to the huge constraints on central government’s resources, it has become imperative for Koforidua Technical University to address some of its challenges through the innovative partnership, we are very grateful for this partnership.”

On his part, the Country Representative of Metrisys, Stelios Criparacos a priority area of his company is to support education in all levels, he reiterated his company’s commitment to assisting Koforidua Technical University to acquire state of the art equipment, build staff capacity, and also facilitate external funding for the University.

–

By: Neil Nii Amatey Kanarku/citifmonline.com/Ghana