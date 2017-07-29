Kenya deputy PM’s home stormed by gunmen

Unidentified gunmen have stormed the compound of Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto’s home in the western county of Uasin Gishu, reports say.

The Daily Nation newspaper said assailants overpowered a police officer at the gate and entered the compound.

The attackers are still in the home and more officers have arrived, it says.

Several gunshots have been heard. The Star newspaper said the attack took place shortly after Mr Ruto left for a campaign rally in western Kenya.

He joined President Uhuru Kenyatta in Kitale town.

Mr Kenyatta is seeking re-election next month.

While Kenya’s 2013 elections passed relatively peacefully, there was serious post-election violence following the 2007 polls, which left over 1,000 people dead and 600,000 displaced from their homes.

However, experts say they do not expect to see the same level of conflict following the 8 August vote.

Source: BBC