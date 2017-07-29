In search of Dollars for miracles [Article]

I am broke. I’m in dire need of cash. Hold on; not Ghana cedis. I mean dollars; US dollars. And I need it badly. Forget the interest rates. I can pay 100% interest if you will give me this money. I’m just desperate. I need the hand of God in my life and I want to see this miracle in some 24 hours.

But if God can turn my life around in 24 hours, why don't I test him with a bigger amount? Like 5000 dollars? I can be a millionaire. Well, I never knew all it took to have millions of dollars next to my name was actually " greater prayers". Gosh! I've wasted all of my life struggling for some mere cedis when all I needed to do was just show up at the Independence Square with some dollars. Forget it, the prayer warriors won't care how I raised that money. All that matters is I drop it and raise my arms for prayers. And oh! I have tons and tons of faith my prayers are already answered even before I say them.

But, what will the life of a millionaire mean to me if it isn’t perfect? Good. I’ve a better plan. After I become a millionaire, I’ll sow another seed again. I’ll take only 70 dollars for the perfection prayers. When I’m a millionaire, I want to wake up in the morning and not be bothered about combing my hair or brushing my teeth. Everything should and must fall in place. Who needs hard work when everything has been “greatly” catered for?

Meanwhile, I need someone to tell me the difference between 100% life improvement and perfection. These people can be greedy oo. After I’ve paid for perfection, they will need some more dollars to improve my life. Now I’m confused. What at all do I need? A millionaire status or a seed of 1000 times more? Do I need completion or a 24-hour miracle?

Well, if you are wondering what I’m going on about, just show up at the ICGC’s Greater Works conference with your dollars and claim your miracles.

I'm indeed confused. But even in my confused state, I know an imperfect pastor cannot pray for perfection for me even in 1000 years and a billion dollars. In this confusion, I remember Jesus Christ went to the temple and found the people had turned the house of his Father into a house of commerce. The account narrated by John, his disciple, said Jesus became angry, overturned, and whipped the people selling at the temple of God. I don't want to imagine what Jesus will do should he attend greater works tonight. Let me leave that to your imagination. Hahaha!

But the message is simple and clear; the work of God should not be interspersed with commerce. After all, were the sellers not selling the doves and other animals to whispers who were coming to make sacrifices to God at the temple?

Jesus Christ himself performed countless miracles and nowhere in the Bible did he charge for his work. In fact, if the work could be that lucrative, he would not have instructed some of his beneficiaries not to reveal him as the miracle worker. Oh! If only he had the commercial minds these modern day pastors have…Jesus would have bought airplanes even before the Wright brothers would invent them.

But he didn’t charge for his work and did not forget to instruct his followers when he sent them out to “give freely”. After all, they “received freely”. In that instruction at Mathew 10:5-10, he gave them a simple message to preach (and it wasn’t to sow for cash).

And when the Apostle Paul later decided to talk about “giving”, he said, ” don’t do so under compulsion” or “grudgingly”, adding, “God loves a cheerful leader”. Anyway, the supporters of dollars for miracles say no one puts a barrel to their heads to cough out any money, but who fixes an amount and tells you to give freely?

Ever since I spotted the prayer rate card, or is it “seed sowing” rate card, I’ve been trying to get an explanation from a few followers I know. This is the closest I got to getting an answer;

Me: so you paid dollars for prayers?

Her: it’s called sacrifice. It’s not by force.

Me: it might not be by force, but who fixed that amount?

Her: I paid because I believe in it. And I know what it has done for me before.

Me: please convince me small. I want to understand; what did you pay the money for?

Her: I don’t have answers. It’s personal. I don’t see why I should explain myself to you.

So that was how I was forced to give up. I'm still searching for answers though. In the meantime, I'm also searching for dollars for greater works too. Else, some of us will never make it in this life.

By: Eugenia Tenkorang