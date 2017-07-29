GES receives mobile devices to track teacher absenteeism

File photo

SAVE-Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has presented 50 mobile devices to the Upper West Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to assist in tracking basic school teacher absenteeism.

The android devices, which were purchased at the cost of GHc30,000.00, forms part of the implementation of the “Improving Learning Outcomes through ICT and Evidence Base Approach,” a project funded by Making All Voices Count.

Mr Moses Batong, the SAVE-Ghana Programmes Manager, who presented the devices, said the project was being implemented across 88 schools in the Upper West Region.

He noted that the presentation of the 50 devices added up to the 25 presented earlier to the Directorate.

He said they would complement the desktop computers already installed at the various schools and that through a software, teachers could login when they report at school and logout when leaving.

Mr Batong said the Regional Director could then monitor the attendance of teachers in the various schools at the comfort of her office, thereby, improving supervision.

Mr Yaro Kumbiley, the Deputy Director of Human Resource Management Division of the Regional Education Directorate, who received the mobile devices on behalf of the Regional Director of Education, thanked SAVE-Ghana for the support.

He said the innovation of monitoring would go a long way to check teacher absenteeism, which was one of the major contributors to poor education in the Region.

–

Source: GNA