Drinking bar operator jailed for raping granddaughter

A circuit court in Tarkwa has sentenced a 45-year-old drinking bar operator, Yaw Essoun to 20 years imprisonment in hard labour for defiling his 14-year-old granddaughter.

He was convicted on his own plea.

The facts of the case as presented by Chief Inspector Stephen Toku was, the complainant who is a petty trader resides at Nsueam in the Western Region with her daughter Sophia Arthur who is married to the convict.

He said two months ago, the couple brought the victim from Enyan Brakwa in the Central region to live with the complainant.

Mr Toku said on July 10, at about 1500 hours, whilst the convict was going to Agona Nkwanta to buy some drinks to stock his bar, the complainant told the victim to accompany him so he would buy meat and eggs for her.

The Prosecutor said after Essoun had finished buying the items, he took the victim through the Agona Town with the view of showing her around.

He said in the process the convict lured the victim to a guest house, bought Coca Cola drink for and allegedly poured some substance into it.

Chief Inspector Toku said after the victim had taken the drink, she became drunk and Essoun forcibly had sexual intercourse with her.

He said when they returned home, the victim saw blood coming out of her private part and she informed the complainant.

The Prosecutor said on July 11 the complainant took the victim to the Nsueam police station and lodged a complaint.

He said a medical report form was issued to send the victim to the hospital for examination and report, whilst the convict was arrested for interrogation.

Mr Toku said during investigation the victim accompanied by the convict, led the Police to the guest house and room where the convict defiled her.

–

Source: GNA