CID invites Jinapor for questioning on AMERI

The Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service has invited former deputy Power Minister, John Jinapor for questioning over the controversial AMERI power agreement.

This comes after some officers of the Department conducted an early morning search of the former state official’s home and seized his mobile phone.

According to Mr. Jinapor, he has been invited to a meeting with the Director of the CID on Monday on the subject.

“I haven’t heard from the police. I have been invited to the District of the CID on Monday at 1pm.”

He said his mobile phone has not been returned to him and that has affected his private work.

The Yapei Kusawgu Member of Parliament, however, said he is ready to cooperate with the personnel in their investigations.

“My phone has not been returned and so I’ve had to look an alternative. I’m ready to cooperate with any investigation,” he said.

A former deputy Attorney General, Dominic Ayine also had his home raided by some security officers who said they had secured a court warrant to conduct the search for some evidence related to the AMERI power agreement signed under the former government.

Last week, some personnel raided the home of former Power Minister, Kwabena Donkor, subjecting it to a thorough search for the same evidence.

They took away his laptop and some flash drives.

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament have expressed their displeasure at the way in which the state security is carrying out their investigations.

According to them, the raid and seizure of personal gadgets were inappropriate.

A private legal practitioner and NDC Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini described the practice as illegal and must be stopped.

According to him, Members of Parliament must be treated with more respect with regards to the way the raid was being carried out.

“There is no rational basis for going for a search warrant to search people’s premises; those who are residents and clearly have a determined places of residence in Ghana and who are working in Ghana and are part of the political elite of Ghana and detain them, search them and keep them as ordinary criminals,” he said.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana