We are not to blame for premix shortage – TOR

The Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) has dismissed claims that challenges with its pump systems have contributed to the shortage of premix fuel in the country.

According to TOR, its systems are all in good condition hence have the capacity to produce to meet demand.

Fisheries Minister, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye has attributed the shortage of the premix fuel to some faulty pumps at TOR.

But a statement on the delivery of the product by TOR and copied to Citi Business News dismissed the claims.

According to the oil refinery, a meeting with the NPA, TOR and the Premix Committee suggested that supplies be capped at 150 which will be increased to 200 trucks in peak periods.

Fishermen bemoan impact of shortages

Meanwhile some fishermen at Shama in the Western Region tell Citi Business News they are yet to receive adequate supplies to meet their needs.

They explain that the development has compelled them to stay out of businesses for the past three weeks.

“The shortage has really affected us very much; it was just yesterday that we had reports of some deliveries. If you ask me, I’ll say the premix committee hasn’t been properly constituted to ensure the constant supply of premix,” one of them stated.

Another remarked, “Yes, we at Shama have also been affected by the shortage and it is very worrying…the last time I got some was three days ago, Wednesday…If there is enough supply, it could last for about three days but this time round, the supply didn’t last for even a day.”

The third fisherman who also warned of possible price hikes should they be forced to use Super fuel other than the prescribed premix fuel.

“The shortage has led to the emergence of many middlemen which has also led to rise in price due to the price accumulation…there should be interventions for us to get enough else we will have to resort to super which is also expensive compared to the premix. And this will definitely result in price hikes.”

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana