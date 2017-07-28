Saturday Live features Calvis Hammond this Saturday

Citi FM’s live entertainment show, ‘Saturday Live,’ will feature Calvis Hammond, a contemporary Ghanaian Gospel music minister this Saturday, 29th July, 2017.

Calvis will be performing to a live band, his soul-searching songs as has been done by all artistes that have appeared on the show in the previous weeks.

He released his first single ‘None Like You’ in October, 2015. His unique style was developed from years of diverse music experience and exposure. He combines the experience of having worked with a number of choirs and gospel artistes with his eight years as the Director of Music and Productions of Joyful Way Incorporated.

The most influential people in his ministry have been multiple award-winning international Gospel artiste, Fred Hammond, whose heart and music struck a familiar chord with him, the late Danny Nettey, whose mentorship shaped and spurred on his growth in the music industry as well as the invaluable training from Joyful Way Incorporated.

Today he is an established worship leader, a recording artiste and most importantly, a servant of God ready to give the best of his heart’s melodies to his maker.

Calvis fellowships with the Life International Church at Achimota, under the leadership of Bishop Gordon Kisseih, where he serves as the Deacon in charge of Music.

He is married to Kate, and blessed with three children. He works with eProcess International S.A, a subsidiary of the Ecobank Group that focuses on delivering Technology services to all Ecobank affiliates as a Business Intelligence Analyst.

Saturday Live airs every Saturday on Citi 97.3 FM from 2pm to 4pm, with Kojo Akoto Boateng as host.

Watch Calvis perform ‘We Fall Down’ in the video below:

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana