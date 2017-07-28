Oquaye summons security chiefs over recent raids

Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye.

The Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye has summoned an emergency meeting with some national security officers over the recent raids on the homes of some former government officials.

This comes after complaints from members of the Minority, some of whom served in the erstwhile John Mahama government.

They said the raids were a violation of their immunities as Members of Parliament.

There was an early morning raid of the homes of former Deputy Power Minister, John Jinapor and former deputy Attorney General, Dominic Ayine by some security officers who said they had secured a court warrant to conduct the search for some evidence related to the AMERI power agreement signed under the former government.

Last week, some personnel raided the home of former Power Minister, Kwabena Donkor, subjecting it to a thorough search over the same evidence.

They took away his laptop and some flash drives.

A private legal practitioner and Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini described the practice as illegal and must be stopped.

According to him, Members of Parliament must be treated with more respect with regards to the way the raid was being carried out.

“There is no rational basis for going for a search warrant to search people’s premises; those who are residents and clearly have a determined places of residence in Ghana and who are working in Ghana and are part of the political elite of Ghana and detain them, search them and keep them as ordinary criminals,” he said.

“If any of us, the appointees of the previous administration is involved in the Commission of any crime, they should face the rigors of the law but in facing the rigors of the law, the constitutional protection that still inures to a suspect must be respected. You cannot treat members of parliament and members of the previous administration as if they are plain criminals,” he added.

