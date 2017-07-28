Nana Addo refers petition against EC Deputy Chairs to CJ

President Akufo-Addo

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo has referred two petitions for the removal of the Deputy Chairpersons of the Electoral Commission, Ms. Georgina Opoku Amakwa and Mr Amadu Sulley from office to the Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo.

This was made known in a statement from the presidency signed by the Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin on Friday.

The petition is asking that the president invokes the provisions of Article 146(3) of the Constitution to impeach the two.

The petition, according to the presidency, was by Emmanuel Korsi Senyo, a concerned citizen of Ghana and delivered on 25th July, 2017.

“President Akufo-Addo, pursuant to the terms of Article 146(3), has, thus, referred both petitions to the Chief Justice for resolution, in accordance with the provisions of Article 146(3),” the statement said.

This comes two days after the president referred a petition by some faceless staff of the Electoral Commission (EC) calling for the impeachment of the EC Chairperson, Charlotte Osei to the Chief Justice.

There is great tension at the Electoral Commission (EC) especially between the Chairperson and her deputies.

While the Chairperson is accusing some of her deputies of misconduct and perpetuating various forms of illegality, the deputies have also accused the chairperson of arbitrarily taking decisions without recourse to law.

Some Ghanaians have suggested that he murky situation shows a glaring sign of disunity at election management body hence the need to sack the Chairperson and her deputies to allow for new individuals to fill the position.

Others are calling for thorough investigations into the allegations made by all the parties involved and those found to have broken the law be appropriately sanctioned to ensure that the sanctity and integrity of the Electoral Commission is maintained.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana