LOC Events Centre launched

The LOC Events Centre, the newest events space located on Kojo-Thompson Road, Adabraka, was launched on the 22nd of July 2017.

The launch took the form of exhibition and networking at the event premises: the L’AINE Office Complex (LOC) building and attracted about 200 guests comprising event vendors, photographers, event planners, hotels, churches and training organisations.

Mrs. Dzigbordi K. Dosoo, CEO of Allure Spa gave a speech and declared the LOC Event Centre duly launched. She said that the inauguration of the event centre has come at the right time as stakeholders are working to promote the hospitality industry in Ghana. She indicated that there is a limited supply of beautiful cost-efficient venues that also allows outside catering.

Harmonious Chorale serenaded guests as event vendors showcased their prowess and viewed the venue. There were exhibitions from Timeless Events, Authentic Catering, Jubail Catering Services, SB’s Tasty Buds, Beau Lighting, Dolait Ghana, as well as The Kente Strip Cinematography.

Speaking with Nana Serwah Arthur, the General Manager of Focus Digital, she said: “We believe in giving other brands the opportunity to flourish. The LOC Events Center (LEC) offers endless possibilities for businesses and event organisers.” She went on to describe the LEC saying: “The LEC will lead in alternative event spaces at Accra’s core and promises to be a valuable addition to the possibilities within the hospitality and service industries in Ghana.”

The LOC Events Centre (LEC) is located on the 4th Floor of the L’AINE Office Complex, and is set up to cater for events of all kinds, ranging from formal events such as conferences, seminars and retreats to parties. It has a seating capacity of 250, and provides access to ultra-modern facilities such as elevators, stand-by generator, CCTV cameras, among others.

The launch was powered by Focus Digital, a Marketing Consulting Agency in Ghana.

