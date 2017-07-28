Bosch tools up Appolonia City

Robert Bosch Ghana Ltd, a subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH, has joined the growing list of companies partnering with Appolonia City, the master-planned city in Greater Accra, through the placement of the Bosch Solution Box at the development.

Bosch, one of the world’s leading providers for power tools, power tool accessories and measuring tools,will roll out the Bosch Solution Box, a first of its kind in Ghana, on one-acre of land at Appolonia City, and will focus on supplying power tools and aftersales service to contractors at the2,325-acre mixed-use urban development. The on-site aftersales service ensures a reduced downtime while tools are being serviced. The Bosch Power Tools team will also be on hand to provide continual training, user guidance for application specific jobs and demonstrations for all users.

Appolonia CEO Bright Owusu-Amofah welcomed the news. “Bosch is a leading global brand, and we are delighted that Appolonia City will benefit from theworld-class products and services of Bosch,” he said.

“The construction activity that is occurring within Appolonia City and the surrounding area immediately attracted us to this partnership,” said Benjamin Ofori,Regional Sales Director for West & Central Africa of Robert Bosch Power Tools.

The company opened a branch office in Ghana in 2015, as part of decisive steps to expand itsaccess to the West African market.

The Bosch Power Tools team will also work with the Appolonia City team in implementing a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative within the wider Appolonia community. A range of training programs, with the objective of growing the knowledge base of the artisans, will enhance livelihoods and opportunities for employment.

Rendeavour, the developer of Appolonia City, is investing over $250 million of infrastructure and amenities at the landmark project, which is re-defining the Kpone-Katamanso District of Accra. Appolonia City’s live, work and play concept is ideal for residential, commercial and industrial purposes. Companies that have acquired space atAppolonia City include Total Ghana Ltd, Ghana Home Loans, Golden Mainland Construction Company and Golden Pride International School.

About Appolonia (www.appolonia.com.gh)

Appolonia City is a 2,325-acre (941-hectare) mixed-use and mixed-income urban development just 20km from the centre of Accra. The project includes a variety of social infrastructure underpinned by world-class construction and estate management services. Residential sales with a range of financing options are available by purchasing a plot to build your own house in

Nova Ridge or an existing home at the Oxford development. Appolonia Business Park offers 70 acres (30 hectares) of modern commercial areas. The park is designed to accommodate a range of uses including manufacturing, processing, storage, logistics and service companies.

Bosch is continuously increasing its footprint in Africa

Bosch has been present in Africa since 1906, at present in ten African countries: South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Kenya, Angola, Mozambique, Algeria, Nigeria, Ghana and Tunisia. Depending on future business development, the company plans to increase this number in the next years. All four Bosch business sectors – Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology – have operations on the continent. In 2016, Bosch generated sales of some 435 million euros with more than 840 associates in Africa.

Corporate social responsibility in Africa

Bosch actively promotes talented young people in sub-Saharan Africa. In 2008, it was one of the initiators of Afrika kommt!, an initiative of German industry for junior managers from sub-Saharan Africa. Since 2008, Bosch has been part of a group of some 20 companies who offer scholarships to African junior executives so that they can spend a year in Germany completing a professional training programme. Since then more than 58 young African have been selected for the programme. The goal of the programme is to foster mutual exchange and learning between budding African executives and German companies.

In the spirit of its founder, Robert Bosch, the company is committed to encouraging and fostering entrepreneurship, innovation and contribution to society at large. Bosch has been a proud sponsor of the 2016 All Africa Business Leader Awards, hosted by CNBC Africa, recognizing the continent’s outstanding leaders.

The fourth industrial revolution provides the platform for an evolving education system to prepare the youth today to face the challenges of tomorrow, where in 2015 Bosch in South Africa has invested in an outreach robotics program ensuring the opportunity to children from various backgrounds to study Robotics, resulting in two teams qualifying and competing in the 2016 World Robotics Olympiad.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 390,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2016). The company generated sales of 73.1 billion euros in 2016. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT company, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, smart cities, connected mobility, and connected manufacturing. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group’s strategic objective is to deliver innovations for a connected life. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is “Invented for life.” The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly

440 subsidiaries and regional companies in some 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch’s global manufacturing and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company’s future growth is its innovative strength. At 120 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 59,000 associates in research and development.

The company was set up in Stuttgart in 1886 by Robert Bosch (1861-1942) as “Workshop for Precision Mechanics and Electrical Engineering.” The special ownership structure of Robert Bosch GmbH guarantees the entrepreneurial freedom of the Bosch Group, making it possible for the company to plan over the long term and to undertake significant upfront investments in the safeguarding of its future. Ninety-two percent of the share capital of Robert Bosch GmbH is held by Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, a charitable foundation. The majority of voting rights are held by Robert Bosch Industrietreuhand KG, an industrial trust. The entrepreneurial ownership functions are carried out by the trust. The remaining shares are held by the Bosch family and by Robert Bosch GmbH.

