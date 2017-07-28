BigJulyGetAway participants leave Mauritius for Joburg

The 38 patrons of Citi FM’s leisure trip are heading to Johannesburg, South Africa, after spending four nights on the Island of Mauritius.

They have been in Mauritius since Monday touring and exploring the beautiful tourist sites and beautiful water bodies in that country.

The patrons will spend two nights at Johannesburg before returning to Accra on Sunday, July 30.

They have since Monday been to some interesting places in Mauritius, including a cruise on the Indian Ocean, the Hindu Temple, Chameral waterfall, Trau aux Cerf Crater [dormant volcano site], Seven colored Earths among others.

They also, on Thursday, took part in some water sporting activities and were also treated to a live band music later in the evening.

The trip which began on July 23, 2017, will end on Sunday, July 30.

Videos from the trip so far can be viewed here

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana