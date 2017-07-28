BigJulyGetAway Day 4: Patrons ‘boogie’ to live band music in Mauritius [Video]

Patrons of Citi FM’s #BigJulyGetAway were on Thursday treated to great traditional Mauritian music in the likes of Sega, as well as international genres including Salsa, Reggae, and others.

The dance moves displayed by the BigJulyGetAway patrons attracted other tourists who also joined the fun on the dance floor.

The live band music was part of activities to round up the first half of the #BigJulyGetAway in Mauritius.

Patrons will later on Friday fly to South Africa to continue with the second part of the 7-day trip.

They have since Monday been engaging in a variety of interesting activities in Mauritius, including a cruise on the Indian Ocean and tours to the Hindu Temple, Chameral waterfall, Trau aux Cerf Crater, Seven Colored Earths among others all in Mauritius.

The trip which began on July 23, 2017 will end on Sunday, July 30.

–

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin

